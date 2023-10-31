Max Verstappen Clinches Victory at Mexican Grand Prix, Extending Record-Breaking Season

Max Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix and Claims 51st Victory in F1

Max Verstappen, the Dutch three-time Formula One champion, secured yet another victory at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. The race took place at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, where Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, unfortunately had to abandon the race after a collision with Charles Leclerc from Ferrari.

At 26 years old, Verstappen extended his own all-time record to 16 victories in a single season. This win also marked his 51st career victory in the highest category of motorsport. Verstappen crossed the finish line ahead of Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time English world champion, who set the fastest lap. Leclerc, who was involved in the incident with Perez, finished third.

Verstappen’s triumph in Mexico City was his fifth victory in Mexico overall and the third consecutive win in this particular race. This achievement ties him with the fourth historical record held by French quadruple world champion, Alain Prost. Notably, Carlos Sainz from Ferrari, Lando Norris from McLaren, and George Russell from Mercedes finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, in the race.

Verstappen’s victory further solidified his position in the championship standings, reaching a total of 491 points. Meanwhile, the battle for the runner-up position intensified with Perez’s withdrawal, as he remains at 240 points. Hamilton, on the other hand, added 220 points to his tally after finishing second in Iztacalco.

The next race on the Formula One calendar is the Brazilian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 5th, at the Autodromo José Carlos Pace. Fans can expect another thrilling showdown between Verstappen, Hamilton, and the rest of the field as the championship battle continues.