Max Verstappen continues his walk, and has a sixth victory in a row

After the five in a row, here is the six in a row: the weeks follow one another and are alike for Max Verstappen. The double Dutch world champion won on Sunday July 9 at Silverstone (United Kingdom) during the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver continues on his own with a sixth victory in a row.

Never really worried despite a sluggish start, Max Verstappen is ahead of the British Lando Norris (McLaren), second, and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), third. He is widening the gap in the general classification with his teammate Sergio Pérez, only sixth at Silverstone.

Lando Norris, second on the grid, was the real hero of the day. Offering himself the luxury of overtaking Verstappen after a superb start – but caught up on the fifth lap – the McLaren driver led the end of the race by resisting Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver, who had started in seventh position, nevertheless managed a good race, benefiting in particular from the intervention of the safety car. The latter came after Dane Kevin Magnussen’s Haas broke down on lap 33. The exit of the safety car, on the other hand, trapped George Russell, pitted just before and finally fifth, as well as Oscar Piastri, fourth after a good performance.

Black day for Alpine, McLaren wakes up

On the other hand, the day was disastrous for the French Alpine team, since neither of its two single-seaters reached the finish. Esteban Ocon was forced to retire on lap 10 due to a hydraulic leak. Pierre Gasly imitated him at the end of the race after breaking a suspension during a collision with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Alpine, which was hoping to perform better this weekend thanks to a new front wing, fell to sixth place in the constructors’ standings in favor of McLaren. The British team carried out the good operation of the weekend by registering more points this Sunday (30) than in the previous nine this season (29).

Ferrari also had a disappointing race. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who started fourth and fifth respectively, barely finished in the points in ninth and tenth position, behind Thailand’s Alex Albon’s Williams and Spaniard Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

