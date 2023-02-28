A pilot of experience to accompany one young talent. These are the characteristics that Max Verstappen would like in his team if it was the boss. The sketch leads us to think of two names above all: the 38-year-old Lewis Hamilton and the 25-year-old Charles Leclerc. But no, the world champion of Formula 1 snubs its rivals in Mercedes e Ferrari. But he also ignores his teammate Sergio Perez. A choice that confirms how much Verstappen knows how to tease his opponents, even those who find himself at home.

Read Also Ferrari SF-23, here is the single-seater of Leclerc and Sainz aiming for the world championship: all the secrets

The Dutchman from Red Bull played his Team Principal Christian Horner during an interview for the sponsor’s Instagram profile Mobile1. And so he created his very own dream team: “It’s very difficult for me to choose, because I think there are many excellent pilots. I’d probably go with someone with experience, then Fernando Alonso, and then I would take a young man. I would put Lando Norris in the car. I would make the pair Fernando and Lando,” explained Verstappen.