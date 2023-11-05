Home » Max Verstappen obtains a seventeenth victory this season at the Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of Norris and Perez
Max Verstappen continues his dream season. On Sunday, the three-time world champion took his seventeenth victory of the year at the Brazilian Grand Prix, improving his own record in this area. Starting in pole position, the Dutchman was only briefly worried by Lando Norris (McLaren) at the start of the race. He was then able to ride at his own pace.

The Englishman took second place, his sixth of the season ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) who preserved his third place by 53 thousandths against Sergio Perez. The main drama of the race took place even before the start since Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), second on the grid, was forced to retire after leaving the track following a hydraulic problem on the formation lap.

Then a big collision at the start notably involving Alexander Albon (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) caused a red flag to come out after two covered laps. Sergio Perez, who thought he had done the hardest part by overtaking Alonso on the penultimate lap before being overtaken again on the last, still performed well in the fight for second place in the Championship against Lewis Hamilton (8th) at the end of a race where the Mercedes suffered a lot in terms of tires. The two Alpines scored points with Pierre Gasly (7th) and Esteban Ocon (10th).

