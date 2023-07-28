Max Verstappen Receives Five-Place Grid Penalty for Belgian Grand Prix after Fifth Gearbox Installation

Title: Max Verstappen Receives Grid Penalty for Belgian Grand Prix

Subtitle: Fifth Gearbox Installation Results in Five-Place Penalty

By Nate Saunders | Jul 28, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Max Verstappen, the current championship leader, has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix. The penalty comes as a result of Verstappen’s team, Red Bull, installing a fifth gearbox in his car, exceeding the limit set by the regulations.

Verstappen’s penalty means that he will start Sunday’s race five places below where he qualified on Friday afternoon. However, it is worth noting that the penalty will not affect Saturday’s sprint race, where drivers will re-qualify for a shorter race that offers fewer championship points.

Despite winning nine out of the eleven races this year, including the last seven in a row, Verstappen’s streak may face a potential hurdle due to the grid penalty. However, the Dutchman has proven his ability to overcome such challenges, as he claimed victory in the Belgian Grand Prix last year, starting from an even more challenging 14th place on the grid.

The Spa circuit, where the Belgian Grand Prix takes place, seems particularly favorable for Verstappen and the Red Bull team, which is why they have chosen to utilize their dominant vehicle for this race. The grid penalty will undoubtedly increase the pressure on Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, to secure a pole position and provide crucial support to the team.

While Verstappen’s performance has been flawless, Perez’s racing results have been less than stellar since the Miami Grand Prix in May, with his best ranking being ninth. The penalty on Verstappen now serves as an opportunity for Perez to step up and potentially outshine his teammate.

In addition to the penalty controversy, inclement weather is also expected to impact the qualifying session on Friday. Drivers have expressed concerns about safety and called upon the sport’s governing body, the FIA, to make the brave decision of canceling the Belgian Grand Prix if conditions become too hazardous.

As fans and spectators eagerly await the outcome of the Belgian Grand Prix, the stage is set for an intense battle between Verstappen, his rivals, and the unpredictable Belgian weather on one of Formula 1’s most iconic circuits.

