Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the season. In the race scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Verstappen will start ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. For the Dutch driver who has been world champion for two seasons, it is the twenty-first pole position obtained in his career.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION Here’s how everyone crossed the line in our first qualiying session of the season!#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tUOEzkNvjW — Formula 1 (@F1) March 4, 2023

