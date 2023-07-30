Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix, his tenth victory in twelve races

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) celebrates his victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, on July 30, 2023. JOHN THYS / AFP

Formula 1 is a sport that opposes around twenty drivers and where Max Verstappen wins in the end. On Sunday July 30, the Dutch driver easily won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit (Belgium), 22.3 seconds ahead of his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Pérez. It is his 10th victory this season, the 8ᵉ in a row.

The Dutchman is on track to break his record of fifteen wins in one season set last year. In the world championship standings, he is now 125 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Pérez. Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight wins is also in his sights.

Verstappen now has 45 wins in his career. His performance on the day is all the more remarkable as he had to start from 6th position on the starting grid, an unusual place for him, after receiving a five-place penalty for an untimely gearbox change. allowed.

“I had a good car today. You just had to try to survive the first corner. We made good overtaking. It was easy, I really enjoyed this race. You could see it was raining, but it was hard to tell how much”summed up Max Verstappen on arrival.

Read also: Article reserved for our Formula 1 subscribers: Alpine-Renault changes men and strategy after a failed first part of the season

Starting from pole position, Leclerc, with his Ferrari, quickly had to lower the flag against the Red Bull. “We had the right pace, but they are still far ahead of us, especially in terms of tire degradation”believes the Monegasque.

The rain bet

It is true that the suspense did not last long. After a kilometer of racing, Sergio Pérez overtook Charles Leclerc to take the lead. On the 9th lap, the latter was also overtaken by Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The fate of the Grand Prix already seemed sealed and, apart from a thunderstorm, it was hard to see what could prevent the Red Bulls from achieving the double. On lap 14, with the simultaneous pit stops of Pérez and Leclerc, the Dutchman temporarily took the lead of the race.

The weekend was all the more fruitful for the Red Bulls as Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday and Sergio Pérez finished on Sunday clearly ahead of his rivals Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) missed his race. At the start, the Spaniard stuck Oscar Piastri (McLaren) against a low wall. Spoiler broken, the young Australian, who had created the surprise by finishing 2nd in the sprint race, had to retire. Sainz tried to continue, but the side of his car was too damaged to go to the end.

Read also: Article reserved for our Formula 1 subscribers: Frédéric Vasseur, a quiet force at the bedside of Ferrari

The weather played an important role in this race as a downpour was expected during the Grand Prix. Although all the drivers started on dry tyres, three took the gamble of waiting for the arrival of the rain to make only one pit stop: Pierre Gasly (Alpine), George Russell (Mercedes) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin). A strategy that paid off, as Russell finished 6th, Stroll 9th ​​and Gasly 11th. After a summer break, the Formula 1 championship will resume on August 27 with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Jerome Porier