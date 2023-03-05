Home Sports Max Verstappen with Red Bull won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula 1 season
Max Verstappen with Red Bull won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula 1 season

Max Verstappen with Red Bull won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the Formula 1 season

Max Verstappen, the Dutch Red Bull driver, won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second. Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin finished third ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, whose team-mate Charles Leclerc was forced to retire with engine problems with sixteen laps to go and was in third position. In fifth place came Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. The next race of the Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled for two weeks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

