Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix, held on Sunday morning at Melbourne’s Albert Park. It was the third race of the Formula 1 World Championship and it ended like the first two, namely with a victory for Red Bull (the second for reigning world champion Verstappen).

The race was also marked by continuous interruptions caused by accidents on the track, the last of which with the last lap having already started. The conclusion was therefore postponed by several minutes and the final order of arrival modified by rearrangements and penalties, such as the 5-second one that dropped Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz from fourth to twelfth place due to an accident with Fernando’s Aston Martin Alonso.

For the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, the Melbourne race ended in the third corner of the first lap after a contact on the track with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. On the podium next to Verstappen were Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Alonso, third classified for the third time in this World Championship.

