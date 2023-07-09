Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday afternoon at the Silverstone circuit. The reigning world champion for Red Bull had started from pole position and took his eighth win in nine races to date, his sixth in a row. He finished ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who started from fourth position, finished ninth, while the other Ferrari, driven by Carlos Sainz, finished tenth.

