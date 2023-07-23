Home » Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday afternoon in Mogyoród. Verstappen had started second behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, whom he then overtook immediately after the start. He ultimately finished ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished in seventh and eighth positions respectively. With this victory Verstappen, who is reigning world champion, further increased his lead in the drivers’ standings: he now has 281 points, 110 more than Perez in second position.

