Home » Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
Sports

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

by admin
Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, held on Sunday on the famous Monte Carlo street circuit. The reigning world champion for Red Bull started from pole position and maintained the lead throughout the race, finishing the scheduled 78 laps ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine-Renault). The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished sixth and eighth.

For Verstappen it is the fourth victory out of six Grands Prix held so far (and the second in his career in Monaco). If you count the two first places of his teammate, Sergio Perez, in this World Championship there have only been victories for Red Bull, a team that has won the last three editions of the Monaco Grand Prix.

– Read also: Because Formula 1 likes to get stuck in Monaco

See also  No fear of censorship! NBA star again criticizes the CCP for ignoring human rights | Biden | Xi Jinping | Kanter

You may also like

The second NBL final was seven seconds shorter,...

Team USA, Hill: “Optimistic about Banchero, we’re following...

Lindner-Club Sion has to be relegated to Switzerland

May 30 NBA Eastern Conference Finals G7 Heat...

At Roland Garros boos for the Ukrainian tennis...

De Laurentiis: “Spalletti has asked for a sabbatical...

Roland Garros | It was one of the...

Wu Yibing was out of the first round...

Gmunden secures sixth championship title

Fasano-Sassari handball, match 3 final: the fourth Apulian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy