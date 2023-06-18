Max wins in Canada too. But Ferrari has improved

Also in Canada Max wins walking. He pushes for a few laps, then, once the distances have been set, he goes off fresh at the finish line, without bothering too much about what they’re doing behind him. For him there are 7 victories this year and 41 in F1, come Ayrton Senna, for Red Bull one hundred rounds, complete with celebration and hallelujah. Mercedes, on an unfavorable track, confirmed all the progress, with Lewis Hamilton in third place behind Alonso.

Ferrari on the upswing

But the real news of the day concerns Ferrari, Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth, starting from tenth and eleventh place, an almost unthinkable result, the best race of the whole season. Something finally moves. Because it’s not just the performance of the riders that opens a smile to the team, with Sainz overtaking Perez’s other Red Bull, even giving him a lot of dust by running away. The real news is another. For the first time, for how long?, for at least two years, the Reds of Maranello have not suffered from tire wear. Indeed, among the top five, Carlos and Charles are the only ones to have made just one pit stop for the change. Optimal.

The gap remains

What does this mean? That from now on we can hope to see Ferrari on the top again? Calm. It would be better to keep your feet on the ground. The performance of the Ferraris was finally positive, but the gap with their rivals is still clear, and when Leclerc tried to approach first Alonso and then Hamilton, there was nothing to do. Let’s also bear in mind that this, together with Baku, is a particular track that is more suited to the Reds and that Russell, who ended up against a wall, is missing at the finish line. There’s no need to celebrate too much to be the fourth force in the world championship.

And despite some good clues, this still remains one of the worst starts to the season in Ferrari’s history, only one podium on the lowest step with Leclerc, with a series of more humiliating than glorious placings in the grands prix disputed up to now.

The importance of aerodynamics

The newspapers, TV channels and sites dedicated to F1 went on and on this weekend to underline the improvements in the single-seaters from Maranello. Same emphasis also at the end of this race. However, we continue to think that the road is still long and all uphill. The pessimism of reason induces us to do some reasoning, because the real problem remains unchanged. The return to ground cars brought the importance of aerodynamics back to the fore instead of the power unit which was the most decisive element in the hybrid era, now, the Milton Keynes team that is dominating this new revolution, had managed to build over the years the aerodynamic department by far more numerous than all the other competitors, able to support and even transform the illuminating ideas of that great genius Newey into almost perfect projects. It is this combination of values ​​that has brought Red Bull to the front of the pack.

Merciless comparisons

Just to clarify, the second team in terms of number of technicians is Aston Martin, which despite this has thirty engineers fewer than the Milton Keynes team, and which in any case has managed to make the most evident leap forward this season . In Maranello, on the other hand, I’m far behind. To get back on track, Ferrari would have to completely overhaul the organizational structure of sports management, acquire knowledge of the opposing teams, through the recruitment of high-level technicians, as Red Bull and Aston Martin have done in recent years to reach these goals. But Vasseur, the man of steps forward even when he goes backwards, is able to complete this mission? We must believe in him, and we are convinced that he will do everything to fulfill his task.

Sports management

Up until now, however, the door in Maranello has only been open for exits, from Mattia Binotto to Sanchez, and the disagreements that recur from time to time with the drivers suggest a complicated situation. A sports management, which is losing pieces, which has no unity of purpose, which has a confused technical direction, and above all anchored to an obsolete model, can it really change the planning of a sports project and make the car so effective on the track? The problem in the end is that perhaps there aren’t the right men in Maranello to carry out these operations. It is in terms of resources that Ferrari must absolutely change gears. Today in F1, technicians are almost as important as the drivers. And in any case, assuming that the imaginary shopping campaign heralded by Cavallino is real, this will inevitably be a long process that will take time. It is for all these reasons that we cannot be so optimistic about the future of the season. Hoping to be wrong. Of course.

The only thing we can say is that Vasseur finally made no mistake in repeating his refrain: «We have made progress». Well, this time he’s right.