Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the ambulances intervene, the 14th stage suspended

A big fall after a few km rush led the organizers to neutralize the 14th stage of the Tour de Francewhich restarted only after several minutes, when the interventions of the ambulances to rescue runners remained on the asphalt. “The race remains firm until further notice,” announced the official Grand Boucle account on Twitter. Shortly after came the news of the two withdrawals due to the consequences of the fall: antonio pedrero of Movistar had to abandon, as well as Louis Meantjes della Intermarché, who was 13th in the general standings. The other cyclist to be rescued by the ambulance was Adrian Smallalso from Intermarché, which then restarted.

The runners flown towards the first ascent of the day were stopped, while i means of rescue they intervened to lend the prime cure to the many cyclists left on the ground. The mega accident happened later 5 and a half kilometres of the race, when the first escape attempts had not even begun from the group. The race restarted at ore 14with the new official start from km 8. The 14th stage today includes 3 Gpm of the first category and the climb Col de Joux-Plane (Hors Categorie) before the final dive towards Morzine. It is considered one of tougher fractions of this Tour de France, inserted in the middle of a triptych on the Alps which yesterday included the climb to Col du Grand Colombier and Sunday foresees the arrival on the slopes of the Mont Blanc.

