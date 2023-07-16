Home » Maxi-fall at the Tour de France: Vingegaard’s first follower also crashed. It is the second accident in two days
Maxi-fall at the Tour de France: Vingegaard’s first follower also crashed. It is the second accident in two days

Al Tour de Franceeven today, there were problems with another big fall. During the start of stage 15, the 179km Les Gets les Portes du Soleil-Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc le Bettex, a fan with the mobile phone trying to take a picture or make a video hit the American cyclist Sep kissof the Team Jumbo Vismacausing it to fall and then one was created in succession group fall in a domino effect bag. Kuss is one of the most important wingmen for Jonas Vingegaardthe captain of the Jumbo Visma and at the moment yellow shirt of the French tour.

On Saturday, another maxi-fall had caused the stage to be neutralized a few kilometers after the start. The race was then restarted once the interventions of the ambulances to help the riders left on the asphalt, with the withdrawals of antonio pedrero of the Movistar e Louis Meintjes of the Intermarché, who was 13th in the general standings. The 14th stage had recorded another accident, caused by a service bike which hindered the shot attempt of Tadej Pogacarrival of Vingegaard, 500 meters from the top of the Col de Joux-Plane. Il I photograph on board the bike you are then sorrybut the motorcycle was still bandit dal Tour e fined.

