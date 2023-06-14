Maxime Grousset hits hard in the 100m at the French Championships

He may repeat that sending a message is probably useless, Maxime Grousset posted a nice warning on Tuesday, winning the 100m in 47”62. This is the 3rd world performance of the season, just a tenth of his record set during the 4 x 100 m relay at the Tokyo Games in 2021. “It’s a very good race, I felt good leaving, comments the vice-world champion in the specialty, who had peaked until then with his 48”50 at the Giant Open in Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines), on March 19. I still have a little trouble in the last fifteen meters. » No doubt he must accentuate the work already done on the non-swum parts.
“I’m happy with this time. I didn’t expect to swim that fast, honestly. We don’t set limits.”
“For the moment, I am happy with this time, he continues. I didn’t expect to swim that fast, honestly. We don’t set limits. Maybe I could do better in five weeks. » It will be necessary if the Romanian David Popovici (18 years old) accelerates (47”61 for the moment, but he holds the world record in 46”86) or if the Chinese Pan Zhanle (also 18 years old) repeats his 47 ”22 of May 1st. “Anyway, I loved it! This 100 m was nice, the public carried me. Now I’m going to concentrate for my little 50m duel.” smiled Maxime Grousset.
If he builds the queen race on a daily basis, “the one on which (he) wants to succeed”, the 24-year-old Caledonian remains a player and is eager to find Florent Manaudou on Thursday at the lower distance. “I like the 50m because it’s fast, you feel the speed. And when you feel it, it feels good, he savors. But it is especially important because I have something to defend. I finished 3rd at the World Championships (21”57, in Budapest last year), that’s something. I am not dumb. And I like this rivalry with Flo. »
If the eldest (32) struggled in the 50m butterfly (neither of them, however, achieved the minimums for the Worlds), he set the scene in the 100m by signing, in the first series morning, a serious 48”12, 16th world time and the 5th of his career. “He was able to bounce back, and his 48”12 put a little pressure on me, avoue Maxime Grousset. Behind, I wanted to prove that I was the best in the 100m. » Even if Manaudou, as expected, did not start the final. “Seeing his perf, I immediately thought ‘relay’, like everyone else, jure Grouset. It may not be broken, this relay (4 x 100 m). We will perhaps take it to the Worlds, perhaps qualify it for the Games, by continuing to build it. »