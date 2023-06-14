Maxime Grousset hits hard in the 100m at the French Championships

If the eldest (32) struggled in the 50m butterfly (neither of them, however, achieved the minimums for the Worlds), he set the scene in the 100m by signing, in the first series morning, a serious 48”12, 16th world time and the 5th of his career. “He was able to bounce back, and his 48”12 put a little pressure on me, avoue Maxime Grousset. Behind, I wanted to prove that I was the best in the 100m. » Even if Manaudou, as expected, did not start the final. “Seeing his perf, I immediately thought ‘relay’, like everyone else, jure Grouset. It may not be broken, this relay (4 x 100 m). We will perhaps take it to the Worlds, perhaps qualify it for the Games, by continuing to build it. »