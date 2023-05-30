May 30 NBA Eastern Conference Finals G7 Heat vs Celtics live preview analysis_Playoffs_rebound_Last game

Original title: May 30 NBA Eastern Finals G7 Heat vs. Celtics live preview analysis

Heat:

Favorable intelligence

1. The Heat suffered a 0.2-second lore from White in the last game. The series led 3-0 and was chased to 3-3 and lost home court advantage. The team’s morale may suffer.

2. So far in the playoffs, Butler has averaged 28.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, Adebayor has averaged 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, Caleb Martin has averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and Vincent has averaged 13.3 points per game. Struth averaged 10.5 points per game, Duncan Robinson averaged 9.3 points per game, Lowry averaged 8.9 points per game, and Love averaged 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

3. Butler played 47 minutes in the last game, shooting 5 of 21 shots, 2 of 4 three-pointers, 24 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

4. The Heat have played against the Celtics 5 times in away games this season, with 3 wins and 2 losses and a slight advantage.

5. The Heat averaged 112.2 points per game in the playoffs, ranked third among playoff teams in offensive efficiency of 116.4, and ranked fifth among playoff teams in shooting percentage of 47.1%.

6. The Heat averaged 33.9 three-pointers per game in the playoffs, and ranked fifth in the playoffs with 13.1 three-pointers, and ranked second in the playoffs with a three-point shooting rate of 38.5%. The Heat made three-pointers in G6 He made 14 of 30 shots and a hit rate of 46.7%.

7. The Heat made only 5 turnovers in G6.

adverse intelligence

1. The Heat made 33 of 93 shots in G6, and the shooting percentage was only 35.5%.

2. Adebayor played sluggishly in G6, played 46 minutes, made 4 of 16 shots, scored only 11 points and got 13 rebounds and 5 assists.

Zhongli Intelligence

1. The Heat lost to the Celtics 103-104 in G6, and the total score of the series was tied at 3-3 to enter the tiebreaker.

Celtic:

Favorable intelligence

1. The team behind 0-3 in the previous series has 0 wins and 150 losses. If the Celtics win the tiebreaker, they will make history.

2. So far in the playoffs, Tatum has averaged 27.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, Smart has averaged 15.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, Derek White has averaged 13.1 points per game, Lowe averaged 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, Horford averaged 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Guwei averaged 5.2 points per game, and Pritchard averaged 3.6 points per game.

3. Tatum played 44 minutes in the last game, made 8 of 22 shots, scored 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

4. Jaylen Brown played 39 minutes in the last game, shot 9 of 16 shots, scored 26 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

5. The Celtics eliminated the Heat 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals last year. The team’s historical record of 27 wins and 9 losses is better than the Heat’s 6 wins and 5 losses. 6. The Celtics averaged 113.4 points per game in the playoffs, ranked second among playoff teams in offensive efficiency of 117.3, and ranked third among playoff teams in shooting percentage of 48.2%. See also Tibet: A bright future for high-quality development - Xinhua English.news.cn 7. The Celtics averaged 38.5 three-pointers per game in the playoffs and ranked fourth in the playoffs. They hit 14.3 three-pointers and ranked third in the playoffs. The three-point shooting percentage was 37.2%. 5th in the playoffs. adverse intelligence 1. The Celtics made 7 of 35 three-pointers in the last game, and their shooting percentage was only 20%. Among them, Tatum made 0 of 8 three-pointers, Jaylen Brown made 0 of 4 three-pointers, and the two made 12 three-pointers in total. 0 hits. 2. Grant Williams played sluggishly in the last game. He came off the bench for 22 minutes and made 0 of 4 shots, 0 of 3 three-pointers, and only scored 1 point. Zhongli Intelligence 1. The Heat lost to the Celtics 103-104 in G6, and the total score of the series was tied at 3-3 to enter the tiebreaker. Both sides are expected to miss: Heat: Vincent (sprained left ankle, questionable), Hiro (hand, absent), Oladipo (reimbursed for the season) Celtics: Brogdon (forearm, questionable), Gallinari (knee, absent) The two sides are expected to start: Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Caleb Martin, Adebayor Celtics: White, Smart, Tatum, Brown, HorfordReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: