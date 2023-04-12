From May to October, the 10th National Games of Shaoxing will meet in Shengzhou

Reporter Chen Suqin

Yesterday, the first press conference of the 10th National Games of Shaoxing City (hereinafter referred to as the “10th National Games”) was held. Wang Xiayan, deputy mayor of Shengzhou City, reported the preliminary preparations for the 10th National Games.

The meeting officially released the 10th National Games emblem, theme slogan, medals, torch, mascot promotional video. The mascots are “Yuebao and Shanwa”. The theme slogan is “Shaoxing moves with rhyme, poetry and painting Shengzhou”, and the release of the mascot promotional video is the first time in the previous Municipal Games.

In recent years, Shengzhou has vigorously promoted the creation of sports, the sports and fitness facilities have been improved day by day, and the level of competitive sports has been continuously improved. It is reported that the 10th National Games has set up two divisions, the youth department and the public department. Among them, the youth department has 29 major events, 900 small events, and 1,188 gold medals; the public department has 17 major events, 55 small events, and 69 gold medals. gold medal. The competition will be held from May to October 2023, mainly in Shengzhou Sports Center track and field, swimming pool, gymnasium, Shengzhou Middle School, Senior High School, Shengzhou Junior High School, Aide Junior High School and other places. During the period, there will also be auxiliary activities such as the 100-day countdown and torch collection, the sports achievement exhibition, the commendation of advanced mass sports, and the series of events of “Welcome to the Asian Games and meet at the 10th Games”.

Wang Jiong, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Shaoxing Sports Bureau, said that some adjustments have been made to the project settings of the 10th National Games. More fitness programs with a good mass base, high social participation, and popular among young people have been included in the 10th National Games. For example, 12 new sports such as three-person basketball, beach volleyball, fencing, rock climbing, and Wushu Sanda have been added to the youth department; combined with the project settings of the Hangzhou Asian Games, e-sports has been included in the public competition for the first time to attract more young people attention and participation. “The scale of this Games is the largest in previous games, and the number of participants is expected to increase greatly compared with the previous one. This is also the biggest feature of this Games.” Through these measures, the development bonus of the sports industry will benefit more At the same time, through the event platform of the 10th National Games, it will promote the popularization and improvement of these events, and promote the high-quality development of sports in Shaoxing City.