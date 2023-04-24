Jaylen Brown started Game 4 against the Hawks with an unusual 1/7 shooting. But after pulling the mask at 9:02 into the second quarter, he let loose and led the Boston Celtics to a 3-1 series lead, finishing with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

“Maybe it was all in my head,” Brown said following their 129-121 victory, via MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “I just needed a different look. Early in the game, I didn’t like the situations I had, so I needed to change things up a bit. And as soon as I took it off, things started spinning.”

Brown has worn his black mask since this season’s All-Star Game after suffering a facial injury in early February from an accidental jab by Jayson Tatum.

Initially, he spoke of the difficulties in the adaptations he had to make, but he gradually got used to the protective gear.

“I don’t know what it was,” Brown commented. “I needed to change my shoes, dry my hands, take off my mask. Whatever I needed, I needed to help my team win. And that’s what I was trying to do.”