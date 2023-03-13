Of Daniel Sparisci

The Spanish Honda champion faces the World Championship after the fourth operation: «I felt like a superhero, I took a risk and I paid for it. Ducati is still the favourite, it has taught everyone a lesson»

In the Portimao tests (HERE how they went), the track where the first MotoGP race will be held on March 26, Bagnaia and the Ducatis dictated the law. Marc Marquez is chasing after, 14th, the Honda is in trouble. For him it will be the year of truth after an ordeal of accidents and surgeries. He comes out of the tests «with a lot of work to do: we are not close to the first but it is useless to get bitter blood. Better to stay focused, however I see progress ».

How competitive do you feel?



«The answer in the first 4-5 matches. But I already have references. This winter I returned to my previous levels, now the final step is missing: improve my running performance».

A very long season, 21 races and Sprint Races on Saturdays. Are you afraid of physical stress?



“I’m fine, I’ve noticed great progress. However, the change of format will be much more intense, nothing can be done wrong in the preparation».

A driver can change his driving style, how much did you have to do after the accident?



«Yes, you can if you have to deal with a physical limitation. But to make the most of it you have to ride naturally. In these two years with arm limitations I had to adapt. I had to be “cleaner”, but I was less effective. It only worked on some circuits. The rider has to adapt, but there comes a point where the bike has to be adapted to one’s style so that everything feels natural». See also Sunday in Strambino awards ceremony from 4pm

He had thought about retiring. How did you experience that moment?



“Yes, and it still makes me cry to think about it. I had talked about it for a month with my father, with my assistant-friend Josè, it was one of the possibilities. But being an athlete and an ambitious person, I looked for one last chance. With the fourth operation (on the right arm ndr)».

What was it like dealing with it?



“Fortunately, my quality of life has improved a lot, even professionally.”

He told it in the TV series “All In” on Prime Video. You cried in front of the cameras, what wouldn’t you do again with Marquez first?



“I regretted some things, I learned my lesson. I didn’t respect the injury. Risky decisions are made: sometimes they are good, sometimes bad. It went badly.”

In motorcycling, the rider who rides with broken bones is the child of a certain culture. How much did this affect?



«Yes, motorcycling has always been ‘epic’, it wanted superheroes. How many times have we seen riders back in the saddle 24 hours after an operation? If all goes well, they get applause. Otherwise, as in my case in which I chose to go back to racing immediately (in Jerez in 2020, a few days after the first operation ndr), you take the consequences. But I was also unlucky.”

Why?



«Because there was an infection and then a broken humerus. I couldn’t do anything but try to fit in.”

So in the end you feel lucky?



«Yes, I’ve had hard times, it happens to everyone, but I remain privileged. I live by my passion.” See also Athletes from Hebei Province won one gold and one silver at the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal - Xinhua English.news.cn

Is winning the title a possible goal?



“Hard, but that’s the goal, always.”

Impressed by Ducati?



«They started doing a great job from 2018. The title was only a matter of time. Not only Bagnaia, but the other Ducatis are always at the top. It is a wake-up call for other manufacturers: learn, improve, study».

Was Valentino Rossi the biggest rival you faced?



«It was part of my career, together with Jorge Lorenzo and Pedrosa with whom we had good duels. But the battle with him was of another intensity, of a very great magnitude. There was a before and an after between us».

Can you imagine another one later: you two sitting around a table talking, would you like it?



“Never say never. It won’t happen tomorrow, but maybe in 20-30 years who knows…».