Mayer manages World Championship qualification in the marathon

Sports

by admin
Julia Mayer has increased Austria’s team for the World Championships in Athletics in August in Budapest to four active members. Her ÖLV record of 2:30:42 hours, fixed at the Vienna City Marathon, together with a half marathon time of 1:11:13, brought the Viennese qualification rank 65 in the 100-strong World Cup field. 53 athletes beat the World Championship standard of 2:28:00.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner

“I’m really looking forward to my first world championship. I’m very proud that it worked out in the marathon and that I’m qualified. It’s only my second properly prepared marathon, and that’s at a World Championships, which is of course very cool. It’s going to be the biggest stage I’ve walked on so far, I’m fully motivated,” said Mayer.

Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus), Victoria Hudson (javelin) and Susanne Gogl-Walli (400 m) also have World Cup tickets.

