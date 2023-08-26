Home » Mayer misses her target of the top 40 in the marathon
Sports

Mayer misses her target of the top 40 in the marathon

The women’s World Championship marathon in Budapest brought a double victory for Ethiopia on Saturday. Amane Beriso Shankule won in 2:24:23 hours, eleven seconds ahead of compatriot and defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase. Bronze went to Fatima Gardadi of Morocco (+54sec). Austria’s only representative, Julia Mayer, who only ran her second marathon, finished 50th in 2:41:54 hours.

Mayer missed her goal of running into the first half of the field. Also because she had to struggle with a side stitch in the finish. Mayer ran an ÖLV record in her first real marathon this year in Vienna. In the first section of the four loops of 10 km each through Budapest, the Austrian stayed in a very large group of pursuers.

Hard fight at high temperature

At 70 percent humidity and 24 degrees early in the morning, four Ethiopians took the lead at kilometer 13 and increased the pace. Lots of runners took part.

Mayer was between ranks 50 and 55 for a long time. At halftime she was in 49th place after 1:16:35 hours, temporarily moving up to 45th place. A lead group of more than 25 crumbled, by 31km there were only six athletes left, including all four Ethiopians plus Rosemary Wanjiru and Lonah Salpeter.

The Ethiopians rose again in a row, ran alone and were on course to win a triple. However, Yalemzerf Yehualaw fell behind with two kilometers to go and it was not a complete medal set for Ethiopia. Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi took the bronze for Morocco, while Yehualaw was fifth.

