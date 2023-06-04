Mayfield and Guariglia sign the feat, Turin eliminates Treviglio and flies to the final

Epic feat for Reale Mutua Basket Torino who in Game 4 beat the highly favored Mascio Treviglio Group in the semi-final of Serie A2 Old Wild West at the last second. The final score of 88-87 is worth the 3-1 and access to the final for coach Ciani’s band.

Contract launch of the two teams, Turin relies on Jackson Jr and Guariglia, on the other hand it’s Marcius and Giuri who find the way to the basket. The dispute is balanced, from the 8th minute triples are played and in the 10th minute the score is 20-21.

Lombardi, Vitali and Clark sink the Turin defense, Pepe and Zanotti prevent the Bergamo escape, when the blue-and-whites find the 34-40 18′ the timeout of coach Ciani arrives. At 37-44 we go to the locker room.

Treviglio tries to administer and increase the advantage, Turin reacts by creating that chaos that confuses the guests and Jackson Jr, who signs the 51-53 in the 25th minute, on target. The Piedmontese restore parity, the match becomes physical and with no holds barred. The third quarter ends on 61-63.

Treviglio tries to get back on with the evergreen Cerella, Reale Mutua tries to hinder the host offensive but the Lombards find a certain feeling with the basket and score +8 in the 34th minute (67-75), timeout by coach Ciani. Mayfield and Pepe play the charge and the Turinese first find the equalizer and then the overtaking with 78-76 in the 36th minute which brings with it the suspension requested by coach Finelli. The hosts seem to be galvanized, Cerella, Giuri, Clark and Vitali don’t give up and the latter scores the triple for 86-87 with 8″ to go. Reale Mutua manages to repeat the miracle with Guariglia who bags the hook to capitalize on the last possession and the victory that takes coach Ciani’s men into the playoff final against all odds. Without De Vico and with reduced rotations, Turin eliminates the favorite Gruppo Mascio Treviglio with 88-87 which closes the series on 3-1.

Reale Mutua Turin – Mascio Treviglio Group 88-87 (20-21, 17-23, 24-19, 27-24)

Reale Mutua Torino: Demario Mayfield 26 (1/2, 4/6), Tommaso Guariglia 18 (4/8, 2/3), Ronald Jackson 12 (6/12, 0/1), Matteo Schina 12 (3/4 , 2/3), Simone Pepe 8 (1/1, 1/7), Federico Poser 4 (1/1, 0/0), Celis Taflaj 4 (2/3, 0/1), Luca Vencato 2 (1 /4, 0/2), Simone Zanotti 2 (1/3, 0/0), Edoardo Ruà 0 (0/0, 0/0), Emanuele Beltramino 0 (0/0, 0/0), Gianluca Fea 0 (0/0, 0/0)

Free throws: 21 / 30 – Rebounds: 31 8 + 23 (Ronald Jackson 10) – Assists: 18 (Luca Vencato 9)

Mascio Treviglio group: Jason Clark 16 (2/4, 2/5), Marco Giuri 15 (0/2, 5/8), Luca Vitali 13 (1/1, 2/8), Eric Lombardi 12 (5/11 , 0/0), Pierpaolo Marini 9 (2/6, 1/3), Aleksandar Marcius 8 (4/7, 0/0), Brian Sacchetti 8 (1/3, 1/3), Bruno Cerella 4 (0 /0, 1/4), Davide Bruttini 2 (0/1, 0/0), Lorenzo Maspero 0 (0/0, 0/0)

Free kicks: 21 / 29 – Rimbalzi: 37 14 + 23 (Aleksandar Marcius 9) – Assist: 14 (Luca Vitali 5)