Mayor Lo Russo, I hope Turin will soon be central in football – Calcio

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 30 – Torino “behaved very well this year, for the goals they had. I congratulate mister Juric, he motivated the team and gave them a good game, now I hope he will be able to also enter Europe”. Thus the mayor of the Piedmontese capital, Stefano Lo Russo, of Juventus faith, in the live radio broadcast with radio Juke box and radio Gtt.

“For Juventus, on the other hand, it was a disappointing season but the swing in the standings certainly didn’t help – he underlined – that going up due to the results on the field and then going down due to the sentences of the sports justice. I think – added Lo Russo – that there will now be a renewal operation with a view to building a competitive team”.

“As mayor and as a football fan – he concluded – I hope that Turin can once again have that central role in football it had a few years ago”. (HANDLE).

