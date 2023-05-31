Mayor Sala, Monza at the San Siro? You never know – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 31 – In the phone call in which Adriano Galliani asked the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, to let Monza play at the San Siro if Inter and Milan no longer use it, “the tone was joking, however Galliani he is an ambitious person, I have known him for many years. And I believe that he and Berlusconi have entered into this adventure, certainly out of passion but also out of ambition”. The mayor himself explained it today, on the sidelines of an event.



“He inquired about it. It was an extremely interlocutory phone call which, however, I appreciated and in any case knowing the character I thought: ‘you never know’. Coming out yesterday from the presentation of Galliani’s book at the Manzoni theater – he added -, I then met some Monza players and I asked them if they would be happy to play at San Siro and the answer was ‘obviously yes'”. “But I say this with respect for Monza, an extraordinary city, very well managed, so nobody wants to steal anything from anyone. We are more in the chat phase,” he concluded. (HANDLE).

