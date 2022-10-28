From Cappadocia to the Black Sea, the 327 Hp rechargeable SUV on tap proves to be an excellent travel companion. Comfort, relaxation and attention to detail

Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid car coincides with the model with which it wants to make the definitive leap in quality and, in fact, enter the premium world. CX-60, the first to exploit the modular Large Product platform, in the plug-in hybrid configuration is also the most powerful series model ever made by the Hiroshima house. In short, a series of firsts, novelties and new elements to start a new course. And in 2023, two more engines will arrive that broaden Mazda’s horizons and embrace the concept of multi-solution, to offer more choice: the six-cylinder mild hybrid petrol and the six-cylinder mild hybrid diesel, both mounted longitudinally. And (also) from here derive design choices.

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid: how it’s made, the design — The exterior design is characterized by muscular lines and a slender profile, with a large trapezoid grille at the front that flows into the cut of the vertically developed headlights. But what is most striking, even before getting on board and then once driving, is the length of the bonnet, ready to accommodate the new engines from 2023. As a consequence, an overall retreat of the entire passenger compartment ensues. does not disturb once behind the wheel, even in the maneuvering phases because in that case the front camera intervenes (excellent equipment in this regard, also composed of the rear one and the view from above, for a system See-Through View really complete that widens the field of vision in maneuvering phases and in all low speed situations). The sides go down sharply, with the focus shifting to the 20-inch alloy wheels, while the rear is characterized by a very inclined rear window that highlights the geometry of the rear.

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid: how it is made, the interior — The space on board is really satisfying, both for the driver and passenger and for the occupants of the second row, with seats that are not very enveloping but very comfortable. And for maximum comfort in extremely sunny conditions, the seats are also equipped with a cooling system, or, conversely, in winter conditions they can become excellent allies by warming passengers in an instant. All with a memory function for which facial recognition is enough to set the session independently. A fully digital instrument panel, with an LCD screen accompanied by the head-up display, and a screen of theinfotainment 12.3-inches are the centerpiece of Mazda technology on board. Unfortunately, only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have the ability to be controlled via the screen itself, the other functions are not. touch-friendly and therefore require the use of the central knob with which to navigate between the menus, as for CX-5. For the rest, you live in an airy, well-lit environment with quality materials, such as the maple wood finishes inspired by Japanese craftsmanship or the woven fabrics in the dashboard area. See also Hamilton reverses and wins F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid: I motori — The first Mazda CX-60 available on the market is equipped with a plug-in hybrid engine with a total maximum power of 327 Hp and 500 Nm of torque divided as follows: the 2.5-liter four-cylinder endothermic engine ensures 191 Hp at 6,000 rpm. min and 261 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm; the electric, with a 17.8 kWh battery pack that promises 60 km of 100% electric mileage, provides an additional 175 hp and 270 Nm of torque. This is the most powerful production Mazda in history. The efficiency of the e-Skyactiv G engine is reflected in the Euro 6D homologation and CO2 emissions, according to the house of just 33 g / km in the Wltp cycle with a charged battery, with a fuel consumption of just 1.5 liters per 100 km. Given the engine, combined with four-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission, it is reasonable to expect brilliant performance: 5.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h and maximum speed limited to 200 km / h. Not bad shooting from a standstill considering a weight of just under 2,000 kg.

Mazda Epic Drive: the route of Day 1 — From Ürgüp to Elazig and from Elazig to Trabzon: 1,300 km in total in two days starting from the heart of Cappadocia, about twenty km from the small airport of Nevsehir, to the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, a few hundred km from Georgia and from Armenia. It is theEpic Drive of Mazda, a breathtaking two days that passes through a journey to discover a region that exudes the history of the Ottoman Empire and a people anchored to their origins. The Day 1 route, aboard the Mazda CX-5, passes alongside the Erciyes Dağı volcano (3,916 meters) and leads along the Euphrates for less than 10 km along a dirt road, the Stone Road, with overhangs of 200 meters. A location that leaves you speechless due to the mammoth dimensions of the rocky chain above your head, with the river that tears through the valley, winding through it and stretches of tunnel, with the road literally extrapolated inside the rock, which alternates with sensational views.

Mazda Epic Drive: the route of Day 2 — See also MotoGP, FP1 GP Catalonia: Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia flies; 2nd Morbidelli The second day ofEpic Drive Mazda takes you from Elazig to Trabzon: after the 670 km of the day before, on board the Mazda CX-60 you board the boat to cross the Keban Baraji, towards Tunceli. From here, heading north, you arrive at the gates of the Bayburt D915 Road and its famous switchbacks, located on the border between the northeastern Anatolia region and the Black Sea region. comparison: 3 meters and no more of roadway that descend along the ridge of the mountain. Making a mistake means rolling over for hundreds and hundreds (if not thousands) of meters, with very little hope of surviving. A tortuous stony ground with tight hairpin bends where the entire steering angle of the CX-60 is used, but sometimes it is not even enough and you have to maneuver, not before having checked twelve / fourteen times to have entered the R rather than the D. After the difficult descent along the 29 hairpin bends and returning to a suitable height above sea level, the road opens towards Trebizond (Trabzon in Turkish). The poverty and simplicity of the hinterland give way to a flavor of a city more linked to Europe as we know it in Italy. And the last few kilometers are a walkway at sunset in the city now home to the former Napoli captain Marek Hamšík.

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid: come va — Given having used the Mazda CX-60 on the second day of the trip and therefore all the energy of the electric motor was used in the first 24 hours in Turkey, the 630 km that separate Elazig from Trabzon via the dangerous D915 highlighted various aspects of the electrified powertrain. First of all the character of the car depending on the mode selected on the Mi-Drive (Mazda Intelligent Drive Select), with progressive optimization of performance, grip and behavior of the i-Activ Awd integral system: in Normal you can enjoy a fluid and linear delivery , suitable for travel. In Sport the thrust is much more satisfying and the new 8-speed gearbox always responds, with the digital instrument panel that automatically changes configuration to show the engine rpm. And in the red zone, the sound is also satisfying, even though it is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The Off-Road mode then completely dampens the roughness of the terrain on the winding D915, with the four-wheel drive doing theirs when the slope becomes 20%. With empty battery, with all-wheel drive, 2,000 kg to carry around, two people on board plus luggage and with a rather cheerful pace, at the end of the long test consumption between 8.2 and 8.9 liters per 100 km was recorded, ie between 11.2 and 12.2 km / l. See also Le Ducanu's road to victory: 10 consecutive victories without losing a set of finals to win the dark horse battle_US Open

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid: how is the set-up going — The varied route from Elazig to Trabzon allows you to test the CX-60 on different terrains: off-road when you switch from Sport or Normal to Off-Road you can clearly feel greater comfort, with the suspensions (double wishbone at the front , multi-link at the rear) that absorb the roughness and make the driving experience more comfortable. On asphalt the 2,000 kg effect is inevitably perceptible under braking, entering and cornering, but not too different from the competition. On the Mazda CX-60 sometimes the single hole or the single obstacle is clearly felt while on guided roads full of fast curves and gentle ups and downs you can perceive the traveling spirit of the CX-60, which inevitably prevails over sportiness, even though it can allow itself some fun curve. The suspension is automatically managed by the Kinematic Posture Control system (introduced on the Mx-5 roadster), which helps to contain body roll when cornering.

Comfort: having seats that warm in winter and release cool sensations in summer, which automatically adapt to the driver’s measurements by facial recognition alone and which after 600 km do not tire or become uncomfortable is a great advantage to face journeys as much as the spaciousness of the interior environment and general comfort on board for at least four people;

Interior: airy, spacious, technological, modern, with quality materials and with attention to detail;

Price: the quality is there and you pay the right price.

Infotainment: the menu management pad, although well done, is conceptually a bit dated and a little distracting when driving, especially the first few times. Unfortunately, only Apple Car Play and Android Auto are touch-friendly

Mazda CX-60 Phev: the technical sheet Thermal engine 4-cylinder in-line petrol Displacement 2.488 cc Power 191 Cv a 6.000 giri/min Couple 261 Nm a 4.000 giri/min Electric motor Power 175 Cv a 5.500 giri/min Couple 270 Nm a 400 giri/min Battery Lithium ions 17,8 kWh System power Maximum power 327 Cv a 6.000 giri/min Maximum torque 500 Nm a 4.000 giri Dimensions Length 4.740 mm Length 1.890 mm Height 1.680 mm Step 2.870 mm Trunk 570-1,726 liters Empty weight 1.981 kg Performance Full speed 200 km/h Acceleration 0-100 km / h 5.8 seconds Mixed cycle consumption declared 66.7km/l Consumption detected with low battery 11.2-12.2km/l CO2 emissions 33 g/km Prezzo from 51,915 euros