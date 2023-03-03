The General Court of the EU has issued a ruling suspending the sanctions against Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, son of oligarch Dmitry. The provisional order, issued pending a decision on the merits, authorizes the driver to sign a contract with a team and, if he succeeds, to participate in any car competition, including F1, on European soil.

Mazepin must compete under a neutral flag

Nikita Mazepin, born in 1999, will be able to participate again in the Formula 1 World Championship. Mazepin he had been ousted from the Haas F1 team after the outbreak of war in the Ukraine and had entered the list of Russian personalities sanctioned by the EU at the beginning of March last year, together with his father Dmitry, owner and CEO of the Uralchim chemical company. Mazepin senior supported his son’s racing career from the very beginning. In 2021, Nikita Mazepin had entered F1 within the Haas team, arriving with a brand new sponsor for the team: the Russian group Uralkali, in which Dmitry Mazepin is a shareholder via Uralchem. Today’s ordinance provides that, “in case of engagement” in F1 or in another motor sport that takes place on European territory, Nikita Mazepin “must undertake to compete under a neutral flag and sign the drivers’ commitment required by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile to that end”.

“I can’t wait to get back to the sport I love”

“I am very happy with this decision, which gives me hope of resuming my professional career in international motor racing – said Mazepin -. I will do my best to make up for lost time and I can’t wait to get back to the sport I love, to which I have dedicated my life.”