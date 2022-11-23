pavia

Riso Scotti went back to work to prepare for the match at the PalaRavizza on Sunday (ball at 6.00 pm) against Sangiorgese. No hope of seeing Alessandro Potì again soon, the unfortunate pivot winger who was injured in the first league match and who will have a medical visit on Friday to ascertain how the resorption of the hematoma in his right hamstring is proceeding, but whose return is only expected for the end of December. Some more hope, however, for the recovery of Lionel Abega, who played on pain in Gallarate, but who hasn’t trained with the team yet. «We hope to recover him soon – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – I liked the team in Gallarate. They were two golden points against an opponent who had always won at home and had also frightened Livorno. It was a success that gives us enthusiasm and awareness of our means. I saw the players loaded with a view to Sunday’s match at home. The other thing I want to underline is that the players coming off the bench Gallizzi, Bedino and Cocco offensively put an important brick in the victory. It is the demonstration that even those who take over during the game are important and this is a lesson that will be very useful to us. We still have to improve many things, but going from a victory like this where finally when the opponents tried to react we sank the blow, the famous killer instinct I was asking for. Among other things, winning with a 20-point advantage away from conceding only 55 points is another sign that we are growing».

Riso Scotti, now in its second consecutive victory, must now take another step forward, showing continuity against a difficult customer like Sangiorgese.

«We have to take advantage of what was in the victory – underlines the Pavia team coach – we have to keep working because we still have ample room for improvement, given that we are only in the eighth leg. A very difficult opponent awaits us on Sunday, who rotates almost ten players. It is third in the standings and has just beaten Oleggio. He has important ambitions, on the other hand the desire to try to land in the next elite B has pushed the management to shore up the roster with safe used, represented by seniors with experience in the category. We have to give our best as always, we have to be ready to throw ourselves at every ball, to squeeze ourselves in defense. I’m glad that a good number of our fans followed us in Gallarate and I hope that on Sunday there will be an ever-increasing crowd at the PalaRavizza, because these players, this team deserve it and we’ve always fought at home. The results are there to prove it and we too need the support of our fans».maurizio scorbati