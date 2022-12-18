A long and successful career

Gianni’s career is a long career spread over two decades. Captain in Milan at the age of just 23, he played 501 games, scored 122 goals and won 3 league titles, 2 European Cups, 2 Cup Winners’ Cups, one Intercontinental. An impressive bulletin board, enriched by the Ballon d’Or in 1969 and in the national team by the 1968 European Championship and by the second place at the World Cup in Mexico ’70, with the 4-3 against Germany in the semifinal where he scores the winning goal by displacing the German goalkeeper Maier. An unforgettable goal also because, just two minutes earlier, Rivera himself, messing around in defense, had facilitated Muller’s 3-3.

And here we are at the heart of the rivalry, the famous “relay” between the two champions who split the country in two. “Something that could only happen in Italy,” said Mazzola. «Brazil had four numbers ten, like Hidalgo’s France in 1982. Rivera and I could very well coexist. Gianni further back as a finisher, me further forward as a second striker ». In the match against Germany, Rivera enters only in the second half. But the climax of the controversy will come in the final against Brazil when, now up 4-1 for the cariocas, Valcareggi lets Gianni enter in the last six minutes, a scandal for many. “It no longer made sense,” Rivera will say. “I rather don’t know why he left me out. I wasn’t tired, there were people much more tired than me, other logics prevailed». Mazzola is also critical: «When Valcareggi called me out, I refused, it would have been a cowardice. It was Boninsegna, winking at me, who accepted the exchange».

Different but not enemies

What a story! A storm that never stopped. Certainly, although on opposite sides, there has never been rust between the two. “We were different, but also friends,” says Mazzola. «Nothing to say about Sandro», confirms Rivera. «Relations with him have always been good, but they did everything to turn us against us».

The truth is another: they were both leaders, two flags, perhaps even cumbersome symbols of belonging. He will remain the vice president of Milan for seven years, before embarking on a political career. A beacon that radiated too much light. So much so that when Berlusconi arrives in 1986, taking over from Gusy Farina a Milan on the verge of bankruptcy, Gianni will have to step aside. In that new course, of flag, there is already one: that of Silvio. That is enough and advances and must fly over everything and everyone. In fact, the following year also Nils Liedohom, the great Swedish master will be exonerated. He was an integral part of the old Milan, that of Gipo Viani and Andrea Rizzoli. And of the unforgettable Nereo Rocco, the Paròn from Trieste who, strongly believing in Rivera, brought the Rossoneri to the top of the world.

Even Sandro Mazzola, the “Mustaffo” was manager of Inter: first from 1977 to 1984. Then from 1995 to ’99 with Massimo Moratti. Here too, as in all families, there was a rift. «In a television broadcast, the journalist Giorgio Tosatti criticized Moratti for not having hired Capello as coach. To fuel the controversy, I pretended nothing happened. But the president didn’t like it. He said I didn’t defend him. And it was the beginning of the end», Mazzola will tell Gianni Mura.