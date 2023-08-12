Home » Mbappe and Neymar not in the PSG squad at the start of the season
France’s superstar Kylian Mbappe is missing on Saturday (9 p.m.) for the season opener of French champions Paris Saint-Germain against FC Lorient. The 24-year-old was not called into the squad by new coach Luis Enrique, nor were Neymar and Marco Verratti. It has been rumbling between Mbappe and PSG for weeks. Because the exceptional kicker had declared that he did not want to change this summer.

Since the 24-year-old has refused to extend his contract, which runs until 2024, there is a risk of a free transfer next summer. In Paris, according to L’Equipe, the French international is training with the group of players with whom the club is no longer planning for the new season.

Neymar trained alone on Friday as he recovered from a viral infection, the club said. But according to media reports, PSG are no longer planning with the 31-year-old Brazilian. Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos announced on Wednesday that Neymar, Marco Verratti (30), Hugo Ekitike (21) and Juan Bernat (30) had no future with the champions.

Neymar’s contract in Paris, which should bring him 30 million a year, runs until 2027 according to “L’Equipe”. However, Neymar’s father only denied his son’s possible departure on Tuesday. Verratti, 30, who has played in PSG’s midfield for 11 years, has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

