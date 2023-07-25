mbappe arabia – Tiscali Sport

Paris Saint-Germain have authorized Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal to speak to Kylian Mbappé after he presented a record offer (would be the world‘s first in terms of football transfers) of 300 million for the purchase of the 2018 world champion.

A source familiar with the deal told AFP. Riyadh-based Al Hila have made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the approval of Mbappé, who has so far never expressed interest in moving to the rapidly growing Saudi league. “PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate a €300m transfer with Kylian Mbappe,” the source said.

Mbappé still has one year on his contract with PSG but has already let the French champion club know that he does not intend to extend the agreement. So now the president Al Khelaifi has given him the ultimatum: either he signs, or he will be sold this summer, because the PSG does not want to lose him in a year on a free transfer. But the French ace refuses to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he already has an agreement to move to Real Madrid next year. The source familiar with the deal did not specify the amount Al Hilal offered Mbappé.

