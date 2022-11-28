The Frenchman also shines off the pitch. A testimonial worth about 18 million a year

Scores of goals, phenomenal plays and record after record. In short, game after game, Kylian Mbappé continues to write his legend, and new chapters in the history of football. And the World Cup in Qatar only confirms the Frenchman’s global impact. After all, Kylian has already made the front page of Time magazine in 2018 as the symbol of an emerging generation that wants to change things. And the PSG star, 4th most loved footballer on Instagram (after CR7, Messi and Neymar) with 74 million followers, intends to do it his way, setting an example on and off the pitch. This is why he went to battle with the Federation over the management of sponsors who queue up to secure him as a testimonial. And that every year, according to Forbes, they guarantee him at least 18 million dollars.

Heir — Three are the main ones. Nike, who has followed him since his days at Monaco, also because the forward has always had a soft spot for the US brand. Then there is the video game giant EA Sports who put him on the cover of Fifa 21. But perhaps the most symbolic collaboration is the one with Hublot (watches) who wanted him as a planetary ambassador, together with Pelé, who in fact he is increasingly being compared and now contends for every record, even at the World Championship. A duo sealed three years ago with an event in Paris when O Rey crowned him urbi et orbi as his successor, discharging Neymar. Then the list of partnerships gets longer with collaborations with Oakley (eyewear) and Dior (also sponsor of PSG). See also Coppa Italia on TV, Catanzaro ahead. Challenges, calendar and times of the 32nd finals - Sport

Clash — Contract management is entrusted to his lawyer Deplhine Verheyden, but Mbappé has established a very selective strategy, together with his mother Fayza and father Wilfrid. For this last spring, the champion boycotted a promotion day in the national team, threatening not to pose for the team photo in September. The aim was to force the Football Federation to modify the agreements with the sponsors, which guarantee each national team, from time to time, 25,000 euros to exploit their image. In the end, Mbappé won because he no longer wanted to associate his face, for example, with advertisements for unhealthy food and drink for children, or with betting companies. The target? Lead by example: “Being the best – Mbappé told the Gazzetta – means writing history, winning titles, transmitting emotions. But it also means staying yourself and being respectful off the pitch. It’s something global: that’s why I never say I want to become only the best player.”

November 28 – 00:07

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

