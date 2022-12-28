Home Sports Mbappé, Haaland and… Kopitovic: here are the ten super bombers of 2022
Sports

Mbappé, Haaland and… Kopitovic: here are the ten super bombers of 2022

by admin
Mbappé, Haaland and… Kopitovic: here are the ten super bombers of 2022

All over the world, nobody scores more goals than him. KM7 has all the credentials to become the new number one and the final in Qatar, complete with a hat-trick, was yet another demonstration. The 24-year-old closed 2022 by making up for a bad defeat, but takes home the award for best bomber on the planet: statistics tell of 55 goals in 55 appearances.

© breaking latest news

See also  Exposure that Zidane will enter Paris this summer to coach Messi + retain Mbappé? _Man City coach Guardiola positive for new crown_Rioro_Daniel

You may also like

Immobile, Compagno, Balotelli…: the best Italian goalscorers of...

Juventus, Alex Sandro and Danilo are back. And...

Berrettini, goals for 2023: return to the Top...

The best PS5 games of 2022, from Elden...

Goals will be “a football game, not about...

Comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National...

When does Death Stranding 2 come out? Check...

The new Naughty Dog game? “Like a TV...

Juve, Soulé towards the loan. How Allegri uses...

Empoli transfer market | “Goodbye January?” Courses reveals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy