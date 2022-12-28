All over the world, nobody scores more goals than him. KM7 has all the credentials to become the new number one and the final in Qatar, complete with a hat-trick, was yet another demonstration. The 24-year-old closed 2022 by making up for a bad defeat, but takes home the award for best bomber on the planet: statistics tell of 55 goals in 55 appearances.
© breaking latest news
See also Exposure that Zidane will enter Paris this summer to coach Messi + retain Mbappé? _Man City coach Guardiola positive for new crown_Rioro_Daniel