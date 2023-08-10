Mbappe insists on staying at PSG

The transfer dispute between star striker Kylian Mbappa and his club Paris Saint-Germain continues to escalate. As the newspaper “Le Parisien” reported, Mbappe reaffirmed in a one-to-one conversation with club boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday that he will not be leaving the club this summer.

Since Mbappe has always rejected an extension of his contract, which runs until 2024, such as pulling his option, there is a risk of a free transfer next summer.

hardened fronts

The club has already ordered the top scorer to a separate training group and has threatened not to use the 2018 world champion in this constellation next season. Al-Khelaifi had previously stated publicly that they “didn’t want to lose the best player in the world for nothing. That’s impossible.”

As the newspaper reports, both sides recently communicated with each other in writing several times. PSG made it clear that without selling Mbappe this summer, the club’s finances and compliance with financial fair play could not be met.

Mbappe had been traded several times as a potential newcomer to Real Madrid. A few weeks ago, the Saudi Arabian club al-Hilal rebuffed the 24-year-old with a record offer of 300 million euros.

