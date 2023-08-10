Home » Mbappe insists on staying at PSG
Sports

Mbappe insists on staying at PSG

by admin
Mbappe insists on staying at PSG

The transfer dispute between star striker Kylian Mbappa and his club Paris Saint-Germain continues to escalate. As the newspaper “Le Parisien” reported, Mbappe reaffirmed in a one-to-one conversation with club boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday that he will not be leaving the club this summer.

Since Mbappe has always rejected an extension of his contract, which runs until 2024, such as pulling his option, there is a risk of a free transfer next summer.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

hardened fronts

The club has already ordered the top scorer to a separate training group and has threatened not to use the 2018 world champion in this constellation next season. Al-Khelaifi had previously stated publicly that they “didn’t want to lose the best player in the world for nothing. That’s impossible.”

As the newspaper reports, both sides recently communicated with each other in writing several times. PSG made it clear that without selling Mbappe this summer, the club’s finances and compliance with financial fair play could not be met.

Mbappe had been traded several times as a potential newcomer to Real Madrid. A few weeks ago, the Saudi Arabian club al-Hilal rebuffed the 24-year-old with a record offer of 300 million euros.

See also  The Under 18 festival at the Edinburgh stadium

You may also like

Vlahovic-Lukaku: Chelsea blocks the exchange

How the “anti-pezzotto” law will work

Cech was threatened with an ugly carom. A...

Research on women in the ultras world: contribute...

League Hidden Balls for Season One Anniversary

Chinijo, the snorkelling paradise in the Canaries

Virtus Bologna: will Iffe Lundberg stay in the...

These 200 million euros that Kylian Mbappé will...

Serie A, the active players with the most...

We play so that people have at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy