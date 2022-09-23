In interviews after the game with Austria, the number 7 explained that he plays differently with France and that his performances are better as a result. And this attitude makes … breathe a sigh of relief in Spain!

The Nations League match between France and Austria ends with a 2-0 victory for the transalpines, with goals from Kylian Mbappè and Olivier Giroud. Nice shot for the reigning world champions, who thus overtake the Austrians in the group standings, removing the specter of a relegation that would have been sensational. But this does not stop the controversy. After the excellent performance, Mbappè launched a dig at his club, Paris Saint-Germain, guilty of not granting him all the freedom on the pitch that he has in the national team. In the post-match interviews the number 7 explained that he plays differently with France and that consequently his performances are better. Enough to piss off a lot of people.

But also to let those who Mbappè not have to manage it breathe a sigh of relief. It is no secret that for months, if not years now, Real Madrid felt they already had the signature of the Frenchman in their pockets, who could be released on a free transfer from PSG in June 2022. Then instead came the renewal with the Parisians , which seemed a bit of a hoax for the Blancos. But, at least to see what the striker is up to under the Eiffel Tower, perhaps they don’t have so many regrets for not having brought him to the Ciudad Deportiva. To the point that some exponents of the Spanish press closest to Real explain that in the end it was better this way. See also The Gunners won 5 consecutive away games after 7 years, leading Manchester United by 4 points – yqqlm

To attack Mbappè is the journalist and collaborator of AS Manu Sainz, who responded with a tweet to the polemics made by the French after the game. “Mbappé attacks PSG. Luckily Real Madrid didn’t buy him. This guy is becoming a time bomb. Before he wanted to be more protagonist, now he wants more freedom. He’s not happy even earning 150 million euros a year.” , explains the Spanish. And in fact, considering that Ancelotti’s Real seems a bit of a happy island compared to the environment of Galtier’s PSG, perhaps from the point of view of the locker room, Mbappè’s failure to arrive may have been a cure-all. But technically, well, maybe you can blame Sanz without too much trouble …

