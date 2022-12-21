Mbappe paraded in Argentina and lay down again!Fans throw Messi Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dolls

In the early morning of December 19th, the much-anticipated Qatar World Cup final, Argentina played against France, the final went from the regular game to overtime and then to the penalty shootout;

In the end, the Argentine team from South America defeated the defending champion France 7:5 (4:2 in penalty shootout), and the Argentine team won the Hercules Cup. , Messi also became the first player in history to win the World Cup Ballon d’Or twice.

After reaching the summit, Messi and the Argentine team took a special plane to return home. They arrived in the capital Buenos Aires at 2:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 20th. As many as 200,000 fans welcomed their hero home.At noon local time, the entire Argentine team will go to the Obelisk in Buenos Aires to celebrate winning the championship with fans.

But during the parade, Argentine goalkeeper Martinez once again mocked Mbappe, holding a baby doll with Mbappe’s photo in his hand, the meaning is self-evident. At that time, Messi was standing beside him.

In addition, during the parade, Messi also received a toy related to Mbappe. When Messi was sitting on the roof of the bus, a fan threw a toy at him, and Messi took it.

After seeing clearly that it was a mask of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Messi smiled directly. He seemed to understand the intention of the fans, and then Messi threw the doll back.

In fact, Mbappe himself agrees with the fact that Mbappe looks like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Prior to this, Mbappe had received a gift from his teammates. After opening it, he found that it was a Ninja Turtle mask. After reading it, Mbappe also laughed out the emoji.