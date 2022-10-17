Mbappe has hit back at “completely false” reports that the Frenchman has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The World Cup winner only signed a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions in May, but sources say the 23-year-old is eager to leave the Parc des Princes amid a breakdown in the working relationship on and off the pitch. Mbappe insists this is not the case and he is again closely linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool and he has no plans to leave.

Mbappe told reporters after helping PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille on Sunday: “I never asked to leave in January.[与本菲卡的冠军联赛]I don’t understand the information that came out that day. I have neither direct nor indirect involvement with this information. “

“I was as shocked by the news as anyone else. People might think I was involved and I wasn’t. I was resting and my friends were watching my brother play. We were all stunned when we found out about the news. After that, we had to deal with it, we still have a game to play. I just want to say, it’s completely fake and I’m very happy here.”

Mbappe is said to have clashed with PSG teammate Neymar several times this season and questioned the club’s coaching staff, but he assisted Neymar to score the only goal of the game against Marseille.

Getty Images Getty Getty