Mbappé talks about his future and breaks his silence

07/07/2023 and las 17:52 CEST

“Where will I play next season? Right now I’m in Cameroon and that is the most important thing”, said the striker

Mbappé is once again in the eye of the hurricane for his intention to leave PSG for free in 2024something that the club does not accept

New transfer market, and new soap opera with Mbappé. The great desire of Real Madrid remains firm in his decision to play this season at PSG although it would be the last, since his contract expires in 2024 and he would not make the option of another campaign effective.

As on most occasions when his name focuses a lot of media attention, the French striker tries to get away from the spotlight and tiptoe. Although it is true that when he has to speak, he does so clearly. On this occasion, in the last few hours, Kylian has spoken from Cameroon.

Mbappé has traveled to the African country, from which his father is originally from, in an unscheduled visit that has caused a stir in Cameroon. It has been from there that he has been asked about his future.

“Where will I play next season? Right now I’m in Cameroon and that’s the most important thing.and. I want to enjoy my vacation and my stay here in Cameroon. That’s all that matters to me,” Mbappé said.

At the moment the Frenchman speeds up his rest time before returning to work in Paris. PSG wants to renew him if he continues or, if he remains firm in leaving in 2024, you want to sell so your star doesn’t go free in a year. Madrid, on the lookout.