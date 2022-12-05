Home Sports Mbappé, the future is yours. England, Kane is back. When the going gets tough, the stars shine
Mbappé, the future is yours. England, Kane is back. When the going gets tough, the stars shine

Mbappé, the future is yours. England, Kane is back. When the going gets tough, the stars shine

Mbappé, the future is yours. England, Kane is back. When the going gets tough, the stars shine
The second quarter of Qatar 2022 has been defined: it will be France-England. Show by Mbappé who drags his teammates in the 3-1 victory over Poland, while captain Kane unlocks himself in the 3-0 inflicted by the English on Senegal. Our correspondents in Doha Fabio Bianchi and Chiara Soldi tell us about the world day

