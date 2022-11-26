Kylian Mbappé is dragging France. Thanks to the victory over Denmark, Deschamps’ men are already in the round of 16 and the PSG champion is the top scorer of Qatar 2022 with three goals in two matches: like Valencia of Ecuador. The number 10 of the Les Bleus has reached 31 overall goals with the shirt of his national team of which he is increasingly the leader and driving force. There is still a long way to go to repeat the triumph of Russia 2018, but France certainly started the first autumn World Cup in history with their foot pressed on the accelerator. Thanks super Kylian.

SHOCKING

—

Mbappé was well controlled for long stretches of the match against Denmark, but when he widened to the left and duetted with Theo Hernandez he was impregnable and made it 1-0. He also scored twice after Griezmann’s cross, with a lot of celebration in a sector where there were many France fans. Mbappé is considered the decisive man for the transalpines’ ambitions: in France he scored almost one goal per match (19 in 20 matches with PSG). In Qatar he is going even beyond the numbers with his club and, if he continues like this, the goal record with Les Bleus shared by Giroud and Henry is not destined to last long. His is a message for Ballon d’Or aspirants: Kylian is there and this time he wants the prestigious award to put it in his house. Naturally after winning the second World Cup in a row.