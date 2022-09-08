The bianconeri risk collapse in the first half by going down by 2 goals Then McKennie shortens the distance and Allegri’s team loses with honor

Juve pays PSG’s initial twenty minutes of fury, exalted by the elusive Mbappé, and, despite a good second half, comes out defeat by measure from the Parco dei Principi. The French champions are determined to immediately impose their strength and with the setters Vitinha and Verratti they immediately rule the game. So, at the first lunge, at 5 ‘of play, the French hit the target: Neymar bowls a brilliant ball for Mbappé, who just inside the area judges Perin with a violent and angled left.

Despite the difficulties, the bianconeri, led by Paredes, built a sensational goal ball in the 17th minute but Donnarumma foiled Milik’s close header served by Cuadrado. It seems the prelude to a possible recovery, but it is an illusion: at 22 ‘the usual Mbappé finalizes a stellar team action and still exceeds Perin on a pass from Hakimi. The race heats up: Bremer gets hard on Mbappé and gets a yellow card. The double advantage advises the French to slow down, but when there is a lunge Juve risks: twice between 33 ‘and 36’ with attempts by Vitinha and Neymar.

Huge difference on the pitch: in the 46th minute Miretti interrupted a long French dribble with a hard intervention on Neymar and remedied the warning. It starts again with the PSG under pressure: at 48 ‘Perin blocks the way to the unleashed Neymar. Two minutes after Messi’s show that sows half Juve and serves Mbappé on the counterattack, but the striker misses the conclusion. PSG is wrong to play sufficiently and Juve returns to the game: in the 53rd minute Kostic crosses into the area and Mc Kennie punishes Donnarumma’s failure to exit by goring the net. The French, who dominated, found themselves in difficulty: at 55 ‘Donnarumma redeems himself by deflecting a poisonous header from Vlahovic. The transalpines understand that you cannot joke with fire, because Juve are more solid and determined: in the 63rd minute a Messi-Neymar combination frees Mbappé in the area but the striker chokes the conclusion by pulling on the bottom.

At 67 ‘change of Allegri: outside Milik and inside Locatelli. Juve, with PSG aiming to put the game to sleep in the median with Verratti, tries: at 80 ‘pinball machine in the French area but Locatelli, inside the area, fails to give the decisive thrust. In the final, Perin, among the best together with Paredes, saves Mbappé and Neymar keeping alive the hopes of Juve, who, however, does not have the strength or the resources (perhaps late in the entry of Kean, with the PSG now renouncing) to avoid the defeat. –