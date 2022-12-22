Home Sports Mbappé, what a lesson: he trains 3 days after the World Cup final
Sports

Mbappé, what a lesson: he trains 3 days after the World Cup final

by admin
Mbappé, what a lesson: he trains 3 days after the World Cup final

After losing the world final on penalties, Kylian resumed training after 3 days in view of the recovery with PSG. The example of Cristiano Ronaldo. While many others…

The World Cup has left us with some beautiful images, others questionable, still others – like that of Martinez during the awards ceremony – absolutely unspeakable. He also left us in the name of two champions, Messi and Mbappé, who were able to enthuse us with their greatness and their skill. And if the Argentine rightly enjoyed his absolutely deserved world title – parading among the people – the Frenchman took the opportunity to demonstrate once again how to become Mbappé.

See also  Champions League comprehensive | Haaland, Mbappe double star made contributions to Manchester City, Paris won the first game_Goal_Dinamo Zagreb_Real Madrid

You may also like

Inter 2023 odds: scudetto at 7.50, move to...

Two goals at the end, Pordenone wins the...

Mundialito 1982: soccer with Cruijff, Beccalossi and Incocciati

Juve-Rijeka 1-0, goal at Kean

Milan, Giroud chasing the Salerno game and the...

The male taboo broken: artistic swimmers like Minisini...

Amir in Iran risks the death penalty: football...

New Ferrari F1, there is the date: presentation...

Asia Argento and Weinstein’s new sentence: “After the...

Calhanoglu-Inter: “The renewal? Nobody called me, but I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy