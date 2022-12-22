The World Cup has left us with some beautiful images, others questionable, still others – like that of Martinez during the awards ceremony – absolutely unspeakable. He also left us in the name of two champions, Messi and Mbappé, who were able to enthuse us with their greatness and their skill. And if the Argentine rightly enjoyed his absolutely deserved world title – parading among the people – the Frenchman took the opportunity to demonstrate once again how to become Mbappé.