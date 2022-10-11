Home Sports Mbappé’s record, Joao Mario’s penalty: the best of Psg-Benfica
Mbappé’s record, Joao Mario’s penalty: the best of Psg-Benfica

Mbappé’s record, Joao Mario’s penalty: the best of Psg-Benfica

Mbappé’s record, Joao Mario’s penalty: the best of Psg-Benfica
PSG brakes against Benfica. At the Parc de Princes the Parisians break the deadlock in the 39th minute with Mbappé’s penalty, who overtakes Cavani and with 31 centers becomes the best scorer in the Champions League in the history of the French club. PSG then suffered a goal from Joao Mario, again from eleven meters, in the 62nd minute. Watch the highlights

