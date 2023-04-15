The Irishman is the first active footballer to reveal that he suffers from an autism spectrum disorder.

There are people who by vocation, by the education they have received, by what they have experienced, are much more inclined to expose themselves, to take a stand, to set an example. It’s not everyone’s characteristic and you can’t force anyone to be like this, but if you’re a famous person, you certainly have a very wide sounding board to get your messages, your positions, your way of being thus becoming a source of inspiration for someone. One that this task performs perfectly is James McClean. Until now the Wigan footballer was mainly known for his positions in support of the Irish cause, but in early April he decided to publicly announce that he suffers from autism spectrum disorder.

McClean decided to make this detail of his personal life public during Autism Spectrum Disorders Awareness Week, the period in which the media attention on these disorders is maximum. He also decided to do it for his daughter Willow-Ivy, also autistic and thanks to which McClean decided to undergo the test that led to the diagnosis. As a result, James McClean has been thanked and celebrated by many people with autism spectrum disorders, their parents and associations that deal with the subject, for having spoken about it and being a source of inspiration for all of them. The Irish footballer has once again confirmed that he doesn’t hesitate to come out to represent those like him, whether it’s because of his national affiliation or the disorder he’s discovered he has.

A question of identity

Derry is a city of about eighty thousand inhabitants located on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. To be precise, for a few kilometers it falls within the latter. It was in Derry, on April 22, 1989, that James McClean was born into a Catholic family. Six years earlier, also in the spring, U2 sang for the first time “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, which later became a global success. The Irish group’s song refers to an event that took place in Derry in 1972, which went down in history as Bloody Sunday: A British Army regiment fired into a crowd of unarmed protesters, killing fourteen and wounding many more. The victims of military violence were all Catholics and were demonstrating against the arbitrary imprisonment of Irish citizens.

The events of Bloody Sunday ignited the most violent phase of the Northern Irish conflict, which lasted with such intensity until the late 1980s. Little James McClean therefore grows up in a Derry which is slowly normalizing and relaxing, but which still bears fresh signs of the so-called Troubles. Even today, take a tour among the murals of the city, especially in the area that was Free Derry between 1969 and 1972 – remembered by the inscription that marked the entrance – allows you to breathe the past climate and understand the present of the inhabitants of Derry. One of the many graffiti that color the walls of the city depicts James McClean. He is shown jubilant, wearing the Irish national team shirt.

The City of Derry’s tribute to James McClean. (Gasyard Feile)

As always, football and history are intertwined, and the Northern Irish Conflict is no exception. Just think of the fact that Derry’s football club, Derry City, are the only team based in Northern Ireland to play in the Eire national league. It is precisely with the red and white shirt of the City that McClean makes his debut among the professionals, playing for the team of his hometown for three years. In 2011 he moved to Sunderland, then going to play in England, and in 2012 he chose to join the Irish national team, discarding that of Northern Ireland. These two choices, as we will see later, will be fundamental in defining who James McClean is today.

The Irish footballer’s career then continued entirely in England, passing through Wigan, West Bromwich, Stoke and Wigan again, where he still plays. Matches with Wigan have been joined for ten years now by matches with his national team, towards which McClean nurtures a sense of duty and an attraction that is sometimes almost excessive, as when he infuriated his coach at Stoke, Michael O’Neill, for playing for Ireland despite being injured. McClean also donned the captain’s armband for the first time last year Boys in Greenconfirming itself as one of the symbols of the Irish selection, with which it collected almost one hundred appearances.

An important step

James McClean is well advanced in his career and has now reached maturity as a person as well. He plays in the Championship, he is a pillar of his national team, he has a wife and four children, he has a mural that represents him in his hometown. He has fulfilled many of his dreams and aspirations and has overcome many obstacles. In this context, he has decided to make public the diagnosis that he has only recently received, revealing of suffer from autism spectrum disorder. He did it to demonstrate to his daughter, but also to anyone else with the same disorder, that this shouldn’t stop them from achieving their goals.

Between 15% and 25% of the population in the UK are neurodivergent, category which also includes people with autism spectrum disorders. Over the last few years there has been increasing awareness on the subject and diagnoses are constantly increasing. However, in the world of football there is still very little talk about it and when it is mentioned it is often done inappropriately. Just think of the amount of people who try to diagnose Lionel Messi with some neurodivergence just for some of his behaviors. Footballers are far from encouraged to make public a possible diagnosis or even simply to undergo tests to identify a possible ailment. The very structure of a professional soccer player’s life often brings additional difficulties to neurodivergent soccer players, who in some cases don’t even know they are one.

In this regard, John O’Kane said in an interview: “Basically you have to be a robot. You eat, sleep and breathe football. It wasn’t for me. It wasn’t in my nature to be that robot”. O’Kane is one of the famous members Class of ’92 of Manchester United and one of the very few footballers to have made his autism spectrum disorder public. His career at high levels lasted only up to the age of 28 and was quite troubled, also due to the fact that coaches and fans took him for being lazy, detached and not inclined to sacrifice, when in reality these were all effects of he. He was nicknamed by his United teammates Spaceman, for its tendency to detach from reality. All of this happened without O’Kane knowing he suffered from autism spectrum disorder, as the diagnosis came after his career was largely over.

A long interview with John O’Kane on the subject.

McClean is instead the first to discover his disorder and make the diagnosis public while still in business and this is an extremely important step. The Irish footballer has decided to expose himself and others in an environment like football where issues such as neurodivergence and mental health are still ignored or even stigmatized. For better or for worse, McClean will now be in the spotlight following his announcement, a significant burden that not everyone is willing to face. James McClean has exposed himself without hiding a part of himself and that’s nothing new for a character like him.

For themselves and for others

At this point we have to go back to 2011/12 and the two key moments that defined the trajectory of the McClean character. Choosing Ireland rather than Northern Ireland – after having also played in the under 21 of the second – is a decision full of political significance, which McClean made also explaining why in no uncertain terms. “As a Catholic I looked around and saw the Union Jacks and heard the chants of the fans and I didn’t feel at home at all” said McClean on the occasion of the choice, also adding that he is happy to be able to play for his country. This brought him enormous dislike from Northern Irish fans but also the appreciation of his fellow countrymen.

A few months earlier McClean had made his debut for Sunderland and in early November he had experienced his first Remembrance Day as a player for an English team. As many will know, on the occasion of this anniversary, Premier League players and managers wear a red poppy on their kit. McClean doesn’t. And from 2011 to today he has never done it. The so-called poppy in fact, it celebrates the fallen of the English army in the wars, the same army that in 1972 massacred 14 people in Derry, the birthplace of the Irish footballer. Intertwining between history and football, which repeats itself periodically and which puts James McClean at the center of attention and controversy every November.

James McClean without the red poppy at the time of the WBA. (X01095)

Over the years, these positions have been accompanied by the numerous donations and charitable works made by McClean in favor of the community of his hometown. These actions are also confirmation of the role that the Wigan footballer has decided to assume, a role of representative, example, inspiration for his peoplewhether you think of your fellow citizens or the Irish in general. He has never worried about being offended, threatened, chant and insulted, or at the center of media attention. He’s not the only Irishman to play in England and most likely he’s not the only one who feels that way on the matter. But McClean feels up to taking action and accepting the consequences.

The decision to make his autism spectrum disorder public, with all the motivations behind the decision, is closely linked to this discourse, although pertaining to a completely different sphere. The Irish cause and the recent diagnosis are however two aspects of James McClean’s person on which the Irishman has decided to expose himself, assuming a demanding and difficult role. Not everyone is suitable or even willing to take on a responsibility of this kind, but McClean is and continues to decide to do it for himself and for all the others who are like him. Whether it’s his nationality or his neurodivergence James McClean is ready to expose himself. Always.