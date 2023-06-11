McGregor Madness: Send the Heat mascot to the hospital

9
A scene born for advertising purposes, during a break in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and ended with a person admitted to the emergency room. The episode involving Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot, Bernie, ended badly: the wrestler threw a couple of punches at the mascot to promote a painkiller spray, but the power of the blows was such as to injure the individual inside the mascot, forcing him to hospitalization.
Conor McGregor – The Heat Mascot #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/IRAKzuMKp2
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2023
See also The Sudirman Cup National Badminton Group is the first to qualify, and today's quarter-finals will be against the strong enemy Indonesia_Zhejiang Online