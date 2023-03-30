A very bold claim has been directed at the account of the popular MMA fighter Conor McGregor in recent hours. The 34-year-old Dubliner, who is finally set to make his return to action this year after many months, has again been accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs. Other people are also suspicious, as the famous Irishman has still not been enrolled in the USADA anti-doping program. Last year’s record holder Jiří Procházka, on the other hand, did not stop from regular testing this year, even though he has been treating an injured shoulder for the fourth month.

