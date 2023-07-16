McIlroy makes debut with victory in Scotland

Golf pro Rory McIlroy has celebrated a special victory in the history of his sport. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman became the first player to win the Open tournaments in Scotland, Ireland and England. Thanks to two birdies on the two closing lanes of the Scottish Open, the new number two in the world rankings passed Scot Robert MacIntyre on Sunday and clinched victory with 15 strokes under par on the course of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. McIlroy won the British Open in 2014 and the Irish Open in 2016.

