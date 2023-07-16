Home » McIlroy makes debut with victory in Scotland
Sports

McIlroy makes debut with victory in Scotland

by admin
McIlroy makes debut with victory in Scotland

Golf pro Rory McIlroy has celebrated a special victory in the history of his sport. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman became the first player to win the Open tournaments in Scotland, Ireland and England. Thanks to two birdies on the two closing lanes of the Scottish Open, the new number two in the world rankings passed Scot Robert MacIntyre on Sunday and clinched victory with 15 strokes under par on the course of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. McIlroy won the British Open in 2014 and the Irish Open in 2016.

See also  Napoli, break with Fabian Ruiz: no renewal and risk cut from the squad - Sport - Football

You may also like

Title: “LSU’s Angel Reese Takes the NCAA by...

The “boat jumping” challenge is a lie

Tour de France: Gall loses valuable time due...

Ultras Milano: «10 years with no regrets, certain...

Title: “CCTV5 to Broadcast Thrilling Final Showdown: Chinese...

Ferrino’s product test field for mountaineering and trekking...

the hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and...

Athletic Bilbao and Chivas: The First Leg Results...

General Slavia? Great atmosphere and embarrassment. Basic lineup...

Suns: Bol Bol signs for one season, Cam...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy