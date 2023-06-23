McIlroy makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has accomplished much in his professional golf career since 2007, including four major wins and 122 weeks at the top of the world rankings. As of Thursday, he was missing one thing: a hole-in-one at a PGA Tour tournament. The Northern Irishman did that in Cromwell (US state of Connecticut) with an ace on the eighth hole (par three).

The 34-year-old McIlroy then threw up both hands and clapped his caddy and his flight partners. According to the PGA Tour, McIlroy played no fewer than 3,253 par threes in his career before he achieved the feat for the first time.

AP/Frank Franklin Ii

