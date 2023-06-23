Home » McIlroy makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour
Sports

McIlroy makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

by admin
McIlroy makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has accomplished much in his professional golf career since 2007, including four major wins and 122 weeks at the top of the world rankings. As of Thursday, he was missing one thing: a hole-in-one at a PGA Tour tournament. The Northern Irishman did that in Cromwell (US state of Connecticut) with an ace on the eighth hole (par three).

The 34-year-old McIlroy then threw up both hands and clapped his caddy and his flight partners. According to the PGA Tour, McIlroy played no fewer than 3,253 par threes in his career before he achieved the feat for the first time.

AP/Frank Franklin Ii

See also  Celebrating the Asian Games to show their youth, they spent a different kind of youth festival at the Shaoxing baseball (base) field_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Bilal Coulibaly chosen in 7th place in the...

Victor Wembanyama, chosen in the first position of...

Friday’s gossip: Salah, Klopp, Lukaku, Mount, Ward-Prowse, Walker,...

Save yourself, the head coach commands. He introduced...

T20 Blast: Middlesex score 254 against Surrey in...

NBA Draft 2023, it’s Victor Wembanyama night

«Second place is just the beginning. We will...

Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the...

Golf, PGA Tour 2023: Denny McCarthy leads the...

Interest in esports is growing in Italy too...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy