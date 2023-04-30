MCipollini Fybra: the e-bike between gravel and road

The bicycle brand that makes use of the experience and image of the cycling champion Mario Cipollini, presented a preview of the 2024 range, whose novelty is the MCipollini Fybra model. Second electric bike in the collection following the success of Flusso, Fybra is the e-bike conceived and designed to satisfy both the gravel and road partsin its respective variants GX and R.

MCipollini Fybra GX

The GX model is indeed the first gravel electric bike from the MCipollini collection and is characterized by highly innovative aspects for this sector such as the wide tire passage designed for 700c wheels.

Thanks to one suspension integrated into the design with 18mm of travelthe bike allows an aggressive ride that gives a nod to MTB routes.

The fork, optimized for specific off-road discs (160 and 180) allows safe braking in all situations.

Another peculiarity of Fybra GX is theexclusive wireless telescopic seatpostwhich can be operated directly from the groupset controls, to guarantee performance and maximum fun even on the most demanding descents.

MCipollini Fybra R

Both Fybra models, both the gravel GX and the road R, feature the same monocoque frame with TCM technologywhich allows for continuity in the carbon fibers, achieving comfort and driveability objectives.

They also make use of the performance of the Polini EP3+ EVO engine, at the top of the category for quality of output, whose instrumentation is complete with color display and power meter.

Another peculiarity is determined by the GPS tracker hidden in the frameable to allow protection from theft, assistance in the event of problems and tracking of the route, without the need for a dedicated recharge since it is self-powered.

Integrated lights and long rides for bikepacking

Fybra GX and R also boast lights integrated and powered directly by the e-biketo guarantee driving in total safety even in conditions of minimum visibility.

As for the power supply, the high capacity of the 500 Wh Polini battery guarantees long distances up to 220 km of autonomy.

The Fybra models also prove themselves up to expectations also on the bikepacking front: thanks to the threaded inserts on the frame and fork, in addition to the optional kit, they allow you to install luggage racks, mudguards and bikepacking bags, guaranteeing, even when fully loaded, an optimal riding experience even in the most insidious terrain.

Available in two color mixes, Carbon – White Silver and Sand – Carbon Green, Fybra GX and R will be available in authorized stores starting from June.

PRICE LIST

FYBRA GX

O60QR – Sram Rival AXS XPLR

14.700,00 €

R30SS – Campagnolo Ekar

12.050,00 €

FYBRA R

Q50HT – Shimano Ultegra

14.150,00 €

O40IU – Sram Rival AXS

11.050,00 €

