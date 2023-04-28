MCipollini presents the new range of bicycles 2024 – Sport Marketing News

MCipollinithe bicycle brand that takes advantage of the experience and image of the cycling champion Mario Cipollinipresented a preview of the 2024 range, the novelty of which is the model Fybra.

Second electric bike in the collection following the success of Flow, Fybra is the e-bike conceived and designed to satisfy both the gravel and road parts, in its respective GX and R variants.

The GX model is in fact the first gravel electric bike in the MCipollini collection and is characterized by highly innovative aspects for this sector such as the large tire clearance designed for 700c wheels.

Thanks to a suspension integrated into the design with 18 mm of travel, the bike allows an aggressive ride that winks at MTB routes.

The fork, optimized for specific off-road discs (160 and 180) allows safe braking in all situations.

Another peculiarity of Fybra GX is the exclusive wireless telescopic seatpost, which can be activated directly from the groupset controls, to guarantee performance and maximum fun even on the most demanding descents.

Both Fybra models, both the gravel GX and the road R, feature the same monocoque frame with TCM technology, which allows for continuity in the carbon fibres, achieving comfort and handling goals.

They also make use of the performance of the Polini EP3+ EVO engine, at the top of the category for quality of output, whose instrumentation is complete with color display and power meter.

Another peculiarity is determined by the GPS locator hidden in the frame, capable of allowing protection from theft, assistance in the event of problems and route tracking, without the need for a dedicated recharge since it is self-powered.

Fybra GX and R also boast integrated lights powered directly by the e-bike, to guarantee riding in total safety even in conditions of minimum visibility.

As far as power is concerned, the high capacity of the 500 Wh Polini battery guarantees long distances up to 220 km of autonomy.

The Fybra models also prove to live up to expectations on the bikepacking front: thanks to the threaded inserts on the frame and fork, as well as the optional kit, they allow you to install luggage racks, mudguards and bikepacking bags, guaranteeing, even when fully loaded, a optimal driving experience even in the most treacherous terrain.

Available in two color mixes, Carbon – White Silver and Sand – Carbon Green, Fybra GX and R will be available in authorized stores starting from June.